Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after buying an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,749,000 after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,165 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

