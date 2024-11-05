Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

