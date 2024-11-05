Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 205.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $110.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

