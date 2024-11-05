Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,221 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLTR opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

