Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $62,000 Position in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 144,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

OAEM stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.93. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

About OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF

The OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (OAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large-, mid-, and small-cap emerging market companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process.

