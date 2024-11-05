Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $136,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANWFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Separately, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JANW opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

