Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $56,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:SMAY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:SMAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.23% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of SMAY stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May (SMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

