Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YJUN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 183.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 63,968 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1 %

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

