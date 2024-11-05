Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAUG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 365.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 513,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 402,853 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,366,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 67,811 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DAUG stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $306.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

