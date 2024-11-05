Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 352,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.