Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,335 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,663,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,461,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEPW opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.