Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,226,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 81,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 118.4% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

