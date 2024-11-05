Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $360,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

