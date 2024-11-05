Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,195,000 after purchasing an additional 94,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $236.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 147.26%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

