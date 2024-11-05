Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FCF US Quality ETF Price Performance

BATS:TTAC opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $427.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.96. FCF US Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

About FCF US Quality ETF

Free Report

The FCF US Quality ETF (TTAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. TTAC was launched on Sep 28, 2016 and is managed by FCF Advisors.

