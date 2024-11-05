Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 13,669 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.