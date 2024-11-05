Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 474 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $543,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

