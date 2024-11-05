Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 915 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 38.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 212,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Newmont by 51.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 55,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

