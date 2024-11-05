Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,202 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after buying an additional 7,770,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

