Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,174,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,595,000 after purchasing an additional 677,036 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,274,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after buying an additional 138,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,003,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,543,000 after buying an additional 182,085 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

