Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chewy were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $11,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chewy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Chewy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group increased their target price on Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Chewy Trading Up 6.3 %

CHWY stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.