Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 60,000 Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Fifth District Savings Bank Price Performance

Shares of FDSB stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fifth District Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Get Fifth District Savings Bank alerts:

Fifth District Savings Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is based in NEW ORLEANS.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth District Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth District Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.