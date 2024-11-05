Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 60,000 Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.
Fifth District Savings Bank Price Performance
Shares of FDSB stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fifth District Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63.
Fifth District Savings Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth District Savings Bank
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth District Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth District Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.