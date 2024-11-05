Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,046,000 after buying an additional 335,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,276,000 after buying an additional 274,876 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,864,000 after purchasing an additional 73,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,349,000 after buying an additional 189,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,154.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,224,086 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

