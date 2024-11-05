Creative Planning Buys 6,712 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Li Auto by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.6% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Li Auto stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

