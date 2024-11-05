Creative Planning Has $617,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 161,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $51.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

