Creative Planning Sells 10,048 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NCR Voyix

In other news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James G. Kelly acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,929. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile



NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

