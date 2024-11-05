Creative Planning Sells 2,356 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TriMas were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth $245,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in TriMas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRS

TriMas Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

