Creative Planning Sells 4,001 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of IMOS opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.91. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.96 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

