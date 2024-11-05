Creative Planning Takes $566,000 Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Omega Flex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 207.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the third quarter worth $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.
Omega Flex Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $518.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.39.
Omega Flex Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Omega Flex
Omega Flex Profile
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Flex
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.