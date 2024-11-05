Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.01 and traded as high as C$11.81. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$11.72, with a volume of 2,623,619 shares.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

