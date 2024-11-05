Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Position Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,729 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $159,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,609.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,035 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $53,302.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,664. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $159,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,609.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRNX stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.