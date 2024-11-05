Critical Analysis: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) and Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) and Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and Adlai Nortye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals N/A -101.69% -48.91% Adlai Nortye N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adlai Nortye has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

27.5% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Adlai Nortye shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and Adlai Nortye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Adlai Nortye 0 0 2 0 3.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 547.73%. Adlai Nortye has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 343.35%. Given Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Actinium Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adlai Nortye.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and Adlai Nortye”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals $80,000.00 655.16 -$48.82 million ($1.51) -1.17 Adlai Nortye $5.00 million 14.98 -$104.87 million N/A N/A

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adlai Nortye.

Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals beats Adlai Nortye on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML). The company focuses on advancing its development for product candidate Actimab-A, a therapeutic agent that has demonstrated potential activity in r/r AML patients. In addition, it engages with the National Cancer Institute under the cooperative research and development agreement for the development of Actimab-A in AML and other myeloid malignancies. Its Iomab-ACT, a next generation conditioning candidate, is being developed for improving patient access and outcomes for curative cell and gene therapies. Further, the company’s research and development activities primarily focus on advancing various preclinical programs for solid tumor indications. The company holds approximately 235 patents and patent applications, including various patents related to the manufacture of the isotope Ac-225 in a cyclotron. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas. The company is also developing AN0025, a small molecule prostaglandin E receptor 4 antagonist to modulate the tumor microenvironment that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer after anti-PD-1/PD-L1 treatments, recurrent triple-negative breast cancer, microsatellite stable colorectal cancer, and cervical cancer after standard of care treatments; and AN4005, an oral small-molecule PD-L1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to induce and stabilize PD-L1 dimerization and thereby disrupt the interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1. Its preclinical candidates include AN8025, a multifunctional antibody as T cell and antigen-presenting cell modulator; AN1025, an oral small molecule degrader of ß-catenin; and AN9025, an oral small molecule pan-KRAS inhibitor. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

