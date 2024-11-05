Critical Comparison: International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) vs. Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viking and International Seaways”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Viking alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $4.93 billion 3.50 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A International Seaways $1.07 billion 2.00 $556.45 million $10.50 4.11

International Seaways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viking.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 3 9 0 2.75 International Seaways 0 1 2 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viking and International Seaways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Viking currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.18%. International Seaways has a consensus target price of $62.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.10%. Given International Seaways’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Viking.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of International Seaways shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of International Seaways shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking N/A N/A N/A International Seaways 50.70% 26.55% 18.16%

Summary

International Seaways beats Viking on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.