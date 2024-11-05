Critical Review: DHT (NYSE:DHT) and Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF)

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) and Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Avance Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of DHT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and Avance Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT 27.45% 15.19% 10.58% Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $573.22 million 2.85 $161.35 million $0.97 10.42 Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DHT and Avance Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than Avance Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DHT and Avance Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 1 3 1 3.00 Avance Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHT presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.42%. Given DHT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than Avance Gas.

Summary

DHT beats Avance Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings. Avance Gas Holding Ltd was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Avance Gas Holding Ltd is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

