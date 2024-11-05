Critical Survey: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PodcastOne has a beta of -2.46, indicating that its stock price is 346% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and PodcastOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 2 8 0 2.80 PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $11.90, suggesting a potential upside of 54.95%. PodcastOne has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 251.85%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

This table compares Health Catalyst and PodcastOne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $295.94 million 1.57 -$118.15 million ($1.50) -5.12 PodcastOne $43.30 million 0.75 -$14.73 million ($0.74) -1.82

PodcastOne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PodcastOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -28.87% -9.38% -4.90% PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27%

Summary

Health Catalyst beats PodcastOne on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

