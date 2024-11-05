Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $801,346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after buying an additional 142,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,634,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 89,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Crocs by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 521,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Crocs Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

