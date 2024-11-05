Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Bobby Berman Sells 3,506 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $442,842.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,550.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CFR opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 47.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,999,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

