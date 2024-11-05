DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

FORM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

FormFactor stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 25.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,897.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

