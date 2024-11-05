DA Davidson Comments on Booking’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Booking in a report released on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. White anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $33.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5,005.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $177.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2025 earnings at $207.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,708.45.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,776.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,156.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,896.46. Booking has a one year low of $2,888.45 and a one year high of $4,856.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 106.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 2,315.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

