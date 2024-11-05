DA Davidson Has Bearish Forecast for MDLZ FY2025 Earnings

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,528,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $6,690,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,010,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

