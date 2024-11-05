DA Davidson Has Negative View of LINKBANCORP FY2025 Earnings

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

LNKB opened at $6.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.45 million, a PE ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. LINKBANCORP has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LINKBANCORP news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 4,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $29,441.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at $225,752.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $65,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,294 shares in the company, valued at $294,863.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,223 shares of company stock worth $206,883 and sold 16,741 shares worth $107,022. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is presently -428.57%.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

