DA Davidson Issues Positive Outlook for EMCOR Group Earnings

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMCOR Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $22.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $19.50 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $461.50 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $206.37 and a 12-month high of $468.59. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.99.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 165.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

