Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) versus Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Critical Contrast

Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fortescue has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortescue N/A N/A N/A Dakota Gold N/A -36.15% -34.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Fortescue and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fortescue and Dakota Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortescue 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dakota Gold has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.49%. Given Dakota Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Fortescue.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortescue and Dakota Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortescue $18.22 billion 2.15 $5.68 billion N/A N/A Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.41) -5.51

Fortescue has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia. The company was formerly known as Fortescue Metals Group Limited and changed its name to Fortescue Ltd in November 2023. Fortescue Ltd was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

