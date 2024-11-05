DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $34,000 Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 187.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CALX. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Calix Trading Down 1.0 %

Calix stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $200.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.