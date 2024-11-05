DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.6 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.