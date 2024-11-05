Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.71. Diageo has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

