Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Diageo stock opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.71. Diageo has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
