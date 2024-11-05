DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get DocGo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DocGo

DocGo Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.61 million. DocGo had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in DocGo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 31.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DocGo by 693.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.