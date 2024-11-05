Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $553,819.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,155.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $553,819.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,155.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $7,730,040.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,973,248.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,113 shares of company stock worth $13,608,056. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,637,000 after buying an additional 657,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.