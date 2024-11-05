DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DoorDash by 930.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 675,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 610,388 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in DoorDash by 18.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $2,969,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 97.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $1,309,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $7,491,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,274.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,539 shares of company stock valued at $46,439,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.0 %

DASH opened at $157.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of -349.42, a PEG ratio of 359.82 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.58 and a twelve month high of $165.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.10.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

