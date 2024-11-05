Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) versus AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Head to Head Contrast

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) and AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Driven Brands and AutoCanada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Driven Brands 0.27% 15.03% 2.35% AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Driven Brands and AutoCanada”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Driven Brands $2.30 billion 1.06 -$744.96 million $0.04 372.00 AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A $2.17 5.47

Analyst Ratings

AutoCanada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Driven Brands. AutoCanada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Driven Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Driven Brands and AutoCanada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Driven Brands 0 4 6 1 2.73 AutoCanada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Driven Brands currently has a consensus target price of $17.45, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Driven Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than AutoCanada.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Driven Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of AutoCanada shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Driven Brands beats AutoCanada on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D’Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services. It also arranges financing and insurance for vehicle purchases by its customers through third-party finance and insurance sources. The company sells its vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, Ford, Acura, Honda, Kia, and Porsche brands. It operates franchised dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick in Canada, as well as in Illinois, the United States. The company also offers used vehicles online. AutoCanada Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

